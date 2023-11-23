"The real prize" - Ricochet shares a heartwarming photo with real-life partner Samantha Irvin

Ricochet recently took to social media to share a photo with his real-life partner and WWE announcer, Samantha Irvin.

The duo had been working together in WWE for quite some time before their relationship was made public in November 2021. Earlier this year, the couple got engaged.

Taking to Instagram, Ricochet shared a wholesome photo of himself and Irvin. He also sent out a three-word message for his fiancé.

"The real prize!" wrote Ricochet.

Check out Ricochet's Instagram post here.

Samantha Irvin revealed her favorite moment involving Ricochet

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Irvin stated that one of her favorite moments involving Ricochet was when he won the Intercontinental Championship.

She even pointed out the 35-year-old's SmackDown World Cup match against Santos Escobar. Irvin said:

"Favorite Ricochet moment? Ooh. Well, I loved it when he won the Intercontinental Championship. That was a great, great, great, great moment. And I was so happy I was able to announce that. But I also love the SmackDown World Cup. His match with Santos Escobar was crazy. But I honestly, he’s great. Ricochet is like, he’s the one you know that every match is going to be incredible. You know, he’s going to do everything in his power to try to win. So I love everything that I’ve seen him do. I’ve never seen him have a bad match." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Ricochet recently lost a Fatal Four-way Match involving Ivar, Bronson Reed, and The Miz. A victory would've seen the former Intercontinental Champion challenge Gunther for his title at Survivor Series.

However, Ricochet could reignite his feud with Logan Paul, who, before winning the United States Championship, attacked the 35-year-old star on RAW.

Are you a fan of Ricochet and Samantha Irvin? Sound off in the comments section below.