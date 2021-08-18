Backstage reason on why Keith Lee has been working dark matches

PWInsider.com recently reported the real reason why Keith Lee has been working dark matches before RAW and SmackDown.

Keith Lee has been kept off WWE television for most of 2021. Lee later revealed that it was due to health issues and was recently cleared to return to television on July 19th.

After facing Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross in singles matches on RAW, Keith Lee started wrestling in dark matches. He defeated Austin Theory before the August 6 episode of SmackDown. He beat Chico Adams before RAW on August 9 and Niles Plonk before SmackDown on August 13. Last night, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Keith Lee beat local enhancement talent Casey Blackrose before RAW.

The dark matches for Keith Lee were designed to be short squash matches. The reports state that this is a way for WWE to refine Lee for the main roster and decide what works for the former NXT Champion. As a result, Keith Lee has not been featured in any major storyline heading into SummerSlam.

Keith Lee discusses his medical complications

Keith Lee recently stated that he was off WWE TV due to health complications after being diagnosed with Covid and then a heart inflamation. The WWE Superstar shared the details on his Twitter account and spoke in detail about how grateful he was to receive proper care and treatment.

Keith Lee is definitely of main event level caliber, as Dave Meltzer also reported that Lee was penned in to win the WWE United States Championship back in March during the Elimination Chamber PPV. However, owing to his medical complications, Keith Lee was pulled off TV and WWE crowned Riddle as the United States Champion.

