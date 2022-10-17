The real reason why WWE Legend Razor Ramon wore two different elbow pads finally revealed

Professional wrestling isn't short on bizarre mysteries, and while many have been resolved over the years, fans still don't know why Razor Ramon wore completely different elbow pads in WWE. Well, that is up until now.

During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that Razor Ramon's elbow pads weren't similar due to medical reasons. While Ramon's left elbow was often wrapped with a flashy pad featuring the razor blade symbol, the opposite arm weirdly had a plain black alternative that was noticeably also thicker.

Scott Hall, the man behind the iconic Razor Ramon character in WWE, apparently suffered nerve damage to his right hand, which made his arm and bicep look smaller.

Kevin Nash explained that the black pad was a visual trick to hide the alleged disproportion between Scott's arms.

"The other one had the razor blade on it; it matched his knee pads. The other one, because he had like that, he had some nerve damage, and the arm and the bicep was a little smaller. So he wore that black one to throw off that illusion that he wasn't symmetrical," revealed the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. [1:36:45 - 1:37:10]

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash on coping with Scott Hall's demise

It's been almost six months since Scott Hall passed away, and Kevin Nash admitted that he is yet to move on from the crushing setback.

The nWo members were real-life best friends and spent a lot of time outside the ring even after their careers ended. Kevin Nash still misses his former WWE/WCW partner every day and was once again reminded about their glorious days together when he tuned into RAW this past week.

"If you would have told me that Scott passed yesterday, I'd be like, 'I know.' I haven't moved a fu**ing inch! No. F**k yeah (if he thinks about him every day). What did I miss most about my father? I don't know, the fact that he was my father, you know? I don't know; I was envious last night that the DX guys could go out there and have their reunion, and everybody was there. You know, it's why I'm wearing nWo tonight." [1:12:00 onwards]

