'The Real Tribal Chief is Back'- Fans go wild as The Rock returns on WWE SmackDown and attacks top star

The Rock made a shocking return to WWE during the latest episode of SmackDown. This was his first appearance in nearly four years.

The opening segment of the night initially saw the return of Pat McAfee as the popular personality welcomed the crowd in Denver. However, he was interrupted when Austin Theory made his way out and disrespected him and the entire WWE universe.

Mcafee told Theory that this was not the latter's show. Instead, it was the people's show as The Rock's music hit, and the Great One received an electrifying reaction. The arena was defeaning with the 'Rocky' chants. Many fans have since reacted to the return and showered their love for the former WWE Champion.

Check the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to the Rock's return.

Theory tried to stand up to the Rock, but the latter shut him up. He also did his signature 'Finally, the Rock has come back to...' catchphrase.

After some back-and-forth trash-talking, the former United States Champion attacked the Rock. However, the Hollywood megastar hit Theory with a spinebuster, followed by the People's Elbow. Mcafee quickly joined the act as he hit the People's Elbow.

It was great to witness the Rock make his return. It will be interesting to see if we get a confrontation between the Great One and the Bloodline in the near future.

What did you make of the Rock's return on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments.

