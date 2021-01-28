"The reason that got me so fired up" - Charlotte Flair explains her recent outburst

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently opened up about the online criticism she received about WWE's booking of her character over the years. Flair has said that she got "fired up" when it was assumed that she disappears from WWE television when she is not in the title picture.

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE television at last month's TLC pay-per-view after being out of action for six months. Before her return, she had taken the break to recover from a surgical procedure.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Charlotte Flair said that she consistently uses social media to spread the message of women’s empowerment, but took an exception to this attack on her and posted a lengthy rebuttal.

“I think the issue is one person can only take so much for so long. It kind of felt like open season on me. To say that I disappear, the reason that got me so fired up, was complete and utter BS. You don’t have to like me, I don’t have to be your favorite, you don’t have to even think I’m good, but to question my work ethic and what I have given to this business is not fair."

I should just scroll block this garbage, but words matter, so I will take a few moments to educate you since both a human and I would assume an editor allowed this bullshit to sully Al Gore’s internet https://t.co/dnxl2EuiSu — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 14, 2021

Charlotte Flair said that she has thought of apologizing to people for the opportunities that she has received over others, but wondered if others would feel sorry for her if she wasn't getting these opportunities. Flair said that she will wholeheartedly take all opportunities that come her way.

Charlotte Flair at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair will be in action at this weekend's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where The Queen and Asuka will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team titles against former champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

The current champions won the titles at last month's TLC pay-per-view when they defeated their Royal Rumble opponents.