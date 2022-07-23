The reason why Vince McMahon specifically announced his WWE retirement at 4:05 pm (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the timing of Vince McMahon's retirement, noting that the former WWE CEO interestingly announced the news after the stock market closed in the United States.

Vince McMahon's shocking tweet came exactly minutes after the trading hours ended. Despite the unexpected developments within WWE, the company's stock price did not drop and, on the contrary, witnessed an improvement, as highlighted by Dutch Mantell.

As expected, the 77-year-old veteran's retirement was the most prominent topic on this week's Smack Talk, and Dutch Mantell admitted that he was surprised by McMahon's decision.

Like most pro wrestling faithful, the former WWE manager believed McMahon would not step away from the company till the time he is alive. Here's how Dutch Mantell reacted to Vince's WWE retirement:

"Now, as I read that today, Vince McMahon retired, and I didn't ever think I would ever hear those words. I think he would have gone until he died. The stock market closed at 4'Oclock; he announced his retirement at 4:05," said Dutch Mantell. "That means no trades can be made this weekend, I guess. I don't know it. The stock is really not as bad as a lot of people thought it would be because it's back up. It went to the high, in the mid-60s, in the mid-50s, which is not too bad." [3:26 - 4:05]

Vince McMahon's tweet rocked the professional wrestling world to its core

The sexual misconduct allegations against the now-former boss have overshadowed every other story in wrestling over the past few weeks. Amidst an ongoing investigation spearheaded by WWE's Board of Directors, McMahon was forced to step back as the promotion's CEO and Chairman.

Despite losing his corporate powers, VKM continued as the head of creative, and many didn't expect him to relinquish control of WWE completely. However, Vince McMahon stunned the entire wrestling fraternity by dropping the following tweet before SmackDown:

"At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful," tweeted McMahon.

Vince McMahon's retirement officially marks the beginning of a new era in WWE, and while his legacy will remain unmatched, fans are hopeful of seeing significant creative changes moving forward.

