Create

Wrestling world erupts as controversial referee botch reverses title change after Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark wins

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 26, 2022 07:50 AM IST
Katana Chance and Zoey Stark
Zoey Stark and Katana Chance have been fighting champions since winning the belts

NXT stars Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark missed out on winning gold when they lost to women's tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The match was shrouded in controversy after a referee botch required the contest to restart.

On the latest episode of NXT, Stark and Lyons faced off against tag team champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The prolific duo thought they had the match won when Starks rolled up Chance for the win. However, the referee missed a tag between the champions. This led to another official coming out to declare Stark and Lyons' victory null and void.

The match was then restarted, which led to Chance and Carter retaining their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Fans quickly took to social media following the match to heap praise on all the participants of the match.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden What a great match! #WWENXT
@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden BANGER AFTER BANGER
@reigns_era @WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden 100% Kayden and Katana are a legit tag team with fantastic combo manoeuvres.
@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden Fantastic opening #WomensTagTitles match for this Tag Team Title Tuesday edition of the best two hours of pure professional wrestling each and every week - #WWENXT!!!
@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden Should have been over right here Damit

A couple of fans said that the right team won.

@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden The right team won
@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden THE RIGHT TEAM WON.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

While another fan questioned the finish.

@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden Great match tho just questionable finish

Another fan expressed disappointment that Nikkita Lyons was brought into NXT under Triple H.

@wwedmitri @WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden To bad lyons was brought into nxt under under HHH

One fan indicated that he was angry, seemingly at Lyons and Stark not winning.

@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden Current mood https://t.co/mPDv2BEX1N

Another fan opined that Lyons deserves better.

@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden Lyons deserves better. #WWENXT

Another fan went as far as to say that Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were better than Damage CTRL.

@WWE @Katana_WWE @wwekayden Kayden and Katana > Damage Control. I'm Standing On It. I Said It

After the match, it was announced that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will get another chance at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

It remains to be seen whether they emerge victorious in their second attempt or Chance and Carter will prevail once more.

What do you make of the finish to the match? Sound off in the comments section.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...