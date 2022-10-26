NXT stars Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark missed out on winning gold when they lost to women's tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The match was shrouded in controversy after a referee botch required the contest to restart.

On the latest episode of NXT, Stark and Lyons faced off against tag team champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The prolific duo thought they had the match won when Starks rolled up Chance for the win. However, the referee missed a tag between the champions. This led to another official coming out to declare Stark and Lyons' victory null and void.

The match was then restarted, which led to Chance and Carter retaining their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Fans quickly took to social media following the match to heap praise on all the participants of the match.

After the match, it was announced that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will get another chance at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

It remains to be seen whether they emerge victorious in their second attempt or Chance and Carter will prevail once more.

