  • The Rock and 60-year-old legend are two of the greatest WWE stars of all time, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 27, 2025 04:36 GMT
The Rock is the Final Boss in WWE (Image via WWE.com)
The Rock is one of the biggest names to ever come out of professional wrestling, as he made a massive name for himself outside the business. Teddy Long believes that he and former rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin, are the two greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

The duo faced each other three times at WrestleMania, and they were both faces of the company during its peak. The Rattlesnake has already been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame while The Great One is guaranteed a spot in the future.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy Long couldn't pick one name between The People's Champion and Stone Cold Steve Austin, so he mentioned both of them as GOATs.

"Since we're talking on that, I would say this. If it was me, it would be a toss-up between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. (...) That's what I'm saying, Stone Cold and Rock. You know, those guys sold - I mean, talk about merch, okay? You know what I mean? Plus, they drew, they sold tickets, and they sold out arenas. People came to see them," said Long. [8:03-8:36]
The Final Boss is set to make another appearance at Elimination Chamber this Saturday. There's a possibility he could compete at WrestleMania 41, even though nothing has been confirmed yet.

If you use the quote from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

