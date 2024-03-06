The Rock abusing power to prevent Cody Rhodes from becoming WWE Champion at WrestleMania shouldn't happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) believes WWE must let Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare will square off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of night two of WrestleMania XL. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner will try to win his first-ever world title after failing to accomplish the mission at WrestleMania 39 last year against The Tribal Chief.

The Rock, who recently joined TKO's board of directors, became part of The Bloodline after turning heel a few weeks ago. He stated on multiple occasions that he would do everything in his power to prevent Rhodes from walking out of WrestleMania with the title.

During a recent episode of the Rebooked podcast, a fan suggested that Rhodes defeat Reigns for the championship at the Show of Shows. However, The Rock interferes and uses his power as a board member to reverse the decision and return the title to his cousin, allowing him to hold it until SummerSlam. Rehwoldt disagreed with the idea. He claimed the company must finish the story at WrestleMania:

"There's some very cool ideas. I think they're at a point where they need, like... You could talk about first inning all you want but overall with The Bloodline, we are so not in the first inning. I think they need to ramp up, hit the gas, pedal to the floor for the next month and finish this f***ing thing. Because I'm sorry, like the crowd, a Dusty finish at 'Mania is very, you know, apropos but I think at this point, the fever pitch, you capitalize on it," he said.

The veteran added:

"It's going to if this drags on, not only till like the Fall another six-seven months, you will lose people. We're at a fever-burning pitch right now with all this build. Cool ideas. There are some cool ideas in there but I think The Rock is not the next stage of The Bloodline. I think he's the catalyst to light this bonfire to the roof." [7:46 - 8:41]

A massive tag team match will potentially happen at WWE WrestleMania XL

During his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match. The Brahma Bull refused The American Nightmare's challenge on SmackDown last Friday.

However, The Rock responded with a counter-proposal. The WWE legend challenged Rhodes and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a massive tag team match on night one of WrestleMania XL against him and his cousin, Roman Reigns.

He stated that if The American Nightmare and his partner win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match the following night. Nevertheless, the title match will be fought under Bloodline rules if Rock and Reigns defeat The Visionary and Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will confront The Rock and Roman Reigns on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The American Nightmare announced that he would give The Brahma Bull his "obvious" answer to his challenge, leading almost everyone to believe the tag team match would happen. It would be interesting to see how things unfold when the four superstars stand face-to-face for the first time since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

