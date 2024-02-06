The Rock should 'acknowledge' Cody Rhodes in front of Roman Reigns to fix the situation, says WWE veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer has pitched an interesting idea for The Rock. Like many wrestling personalities, Bully Ray has been keeping up with the controversial story involving The Great One and Cody Rhodes. He recently shared an idea to 'fix' the current situation.

Bully Ray said that at the press conference, The Rock and Roman Reigns should sit at the opposite ends of the table. He added that The Brahma Bull should say, "I need to acknowledge Cody Rhodes because if it wasn't for Cody Rhodes, I wouldn't be sitting here right now."

The Rock had talked about a match against Roman Reigns mere days ago

Judging by recent events, the WWE veteran will face Roman Reigns at 'Mania this year. Fans aren't happy and want Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Here's what Dwayne Johnson told Will Cain of Fox News mere days ago:

“We’re talking about that right now. I like to consider myself a long-gamer and a builder. The idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly and I mean this respectfully of all the WrestleManias before…with all the success and build up of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. Short answer and long answer is we’re figuring it out.” [H/T Fightful]

WrestleMania 40 is still several weeks away. A lot can change during the buildup to The Show of Shows. Johnson received massive boos on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Only time will tell if WWE listens to the fans and gives Rhodes his rightful spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

What do you think of Ray's idea? Sound off in the comments section below.

