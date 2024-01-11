The Rock addresses Roman Reigns call out; teases blockbuster Bloodline twist after WWE return

WWE Superstar The Rock recently took to social media to address calling out Roman Reigns on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the January 1, 2024, episode of the red show to a massive pop from the crowd. He called out Reigns during his promo by referencing his "Head of the Table" phrase, taking everyone by surprise. Many believe the two could now lock horns in a dream match at WrestleMania 40.

On Instagram, The Rock recently posted a reel showcasing his comeback. In the video, The Great One can be seen discussing the best bits from the show, including his Roman Reigns call-out, which he said made his return "unforgettable":

"What made this whole thing unforgettable was what I said at the end. I'll leave it at that. An incredible night. San Diego, I love you. Thank you. Happy New Year. We're out," he said.

In his Instagram post's caption, the Hollywood icon teased making history, raising the bar, and doing things that have never been done in the company, possibly as part of the Bloodline saga:

"These ‘electrifying’ nights are so special and unforgettable. The connection with the people, the energy, vibe, authenticity, disruption, love, mana — the CHILLS. And now we make history, raise the bar, and do things that have never been done before in WWE. We go all out. And all in. ~ People’s Champ," The Rock wrote.

Former WWE Superstar wants to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

During a recent edition of Busted Open, former WWE Superstar Mickie James said she wanted to see The Rock go up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. She believed it would be a bigger affair than Cody Rhodes facing The Tribal Chief in a rematch:

"You know, I love Cody [Rhodes]. He's my friend, he's my brother, and I'm excited to see him shine," said James. "He's freaking killing [it], but if I'm going to — if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I'm looking for Roman and Rock. The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot," James said.

Some fans believe Roman Reigns might drop his title to Randy Orton at Royal Rumble 2024 before possibly facing The People's Champion at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Reigns' future.

