The Rock won't allow an Anoa'i family member to be on TV, says WWE veteran

The Anoa'i family has produced multiple top stars, and some are currently leading the charge in WWE as members of The Bloodline. Ava Raine is also expected to have a bright future in WWE, but she is not ready for television yet, something that Dutch Mantell feels even The Rock agrees on.

Despite being in WWE's developmental since 2020, The Rock's daughter has experienced a slow and underwhelming start to her pro wrestling career. Ava Raine has been packaged differently than what most people imagined, as she's a heel valet of the NXT faction Schism and has not adopted the 'Johnson' name.

While reviewing her work on his podcast, Dutch Mantell honestly claimed that Ava Raine was still green as a performer.

The former manager even believed she might be one of the failed WWE projects in the future as she's not shown to have the athletics abilities as her father.

"Well, this is a project that could very well backfire in WWE's face. By her being the biological daughter of Dwayne Johnson, she is expected to have certain athletic talents that she just doesn't have. This is no knock on her, but she's been training for a solid year. We can't even blame it on the knee surgeries, but she is very, very green."

Mantell even spoke from The Rock's perspective and, unfortunately for Ava Raine, made a very telling statement about her current status.

"I think Rock wouldn't allow her to be on TV right now because it reflects poorly on him and the family," said Mantell.

Dutch Mantell says The Rock's daughter is 18 months away from a WWE main roster move

Ava Raine is still only 21 years old and has a lot to learn before she aspires to take on the big names in WWE. Dutch Mantell realized the pressures of being a young fourth-generation wrestler and said Ava Raine must be patient with her development.

Every NXT star dreams of being on RAW or SmackDown, and in Raine's case, Mantell foresaw her arriving on the main roster within the next two years.

Mantell added:

"Again, this is no knock on her. She is learning, and in her own head, she may be saying, she'd know a certain level of expertise is expected of her, and she knows she's not there. But what I'm saying is, when she gets into the ring, and I would say she is at least another 18 months, two years, from even being considered to be brought up to the regular roster."

