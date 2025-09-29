The Rock almost breaks down whilst talking about his daughter Ava

WWE legend The Rock nearly broke into tears while speaking about his daughter, Ava, during a recent interview. The veteran noted that he was proud of the 24-year-old.Ava became the first fourth-generation wrestler to sign a contract with the Stamford-based company, doing so in 2020. She made her in-ring debut at NXT Stand &amp; Deliver 2023. However, she soon picked up the role of an on-screen authority figure, which also saw her become the youngest ever general manager in the promotion's history.Earlier today, The Rock took to Instagram to post a recent video of himself speaking about his daughter. The Brahma Bull noted that he was proud of Ava for carving her own path into the world of professional wrestling. The veteran was visibly emotional and stated that he never used his influence to help his daughter grow in the business.&quot;Just got caught up in the moment. If you’re a dad, then I know you know. Props to this interviewer from @mtvuk @mtv for starting the interview by giving my daughter, Simone, HER flowers. Usually all interviews will start with a question about me. Thanks that was really cool of you 🙏🏾👊🏾,&quot; he wrote in the caption. You may check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rock's last WWE appearance was over half a year agoWrestling fans expected The Rock to make frequent appearances after John Cena turned heel and appeared to have joined forces with him at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, he hasn't shown up on WWE programming ever since.Over the last few months, there have been several rumors suggesting that the Hollywood star has had a falling out with the promotion's Head of Creative, Triple H. It has reportedly been the main reason behind The Great One not making any appearance in nearly seven months.Only time will tell if and when The Rock makes his highly anticipated return to WWE programming.