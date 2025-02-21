The Rock announces BREAKING NEWS: he's returning as the Final Boss to WWE; reveals date ahead of "dangerous" return

The Rock has finally revealed the news that everyone has been waiting for for quite some time: He's returning to WWE suddenly, and the date has been revealed.

The Final Boss is coming back to the company. Heading into WrestleMania, there has been talk about how the star won't be part of the event in a match or in any way, leading to a lot of speculation about how he would be missing out on such a big show when there was so much potential for a story to be told. However, it appears that a plan may now be in place.

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, The Rock has now announced that he's returning to the company and will be on the blue brand tomorrow. However, he's also revealed that he will return as the Final Boss, not just Dwayne Johnson. He went on to add that it was going to be unpredictable and dangerous.

"Bold and disruptive. Unpredictable and dangerous. The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork," he wrote on Instagram.

What he means by this is uncertain at this time, but it's clear that something big is coming, and the Rock will announce it.

