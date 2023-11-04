The Rock announces important new project minutes before SmackDown

The Rock just announced a new project, minutes before tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world. He first made his name in WWE as one of the top babyfaces in the company, before transitioning over to Hollywood. The Brahma Bull has since been involved in many notable movies over the years, and has increased his star power exponentially.

The Brahma Bull is also known for his philanthropic work, and he recently announced that Project Rock will support the Travis Manion Foundation's Spartan Leadership Program. The Travis Manion Foundation was set up to help veterans and families of fallen soldiers rediscover their purpose in life.

The Great One took to social media to announce this new project ahead of WWE SmackDown.

Read an excerpt from The Rock's tweet below:

"Our 2023 @projectrock #FreedomCollection proudly supports Marine Corps Major Brian Chontosh, @TMFoundation, and their Spartan Leadership Program. Travis Manion Foundation empowers veterans, survivors and families of our fallen military brothers and sisters to rediscover their purpose, and find a sense of belonging. Serving over 20 years and awarded the Medal of Honor and Navy Cross - Major Brian Chontosh is passionate about helping veterans post-service, and has led expeditions for their Spartan Leadership Program."

Check out his full tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns mentioned The Rock during WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is currently set to face LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Ahead of their upcoming clash, LA Knight and Reigns squared off on the microphone one last time this week on the blue brand. During their segment, Reigns poked fun at Knight's gimmick, and even called him a redneck version of his cousin.

There have been rumors of a potential future match between Roman Reigns and The Great One. However, The Brahma Bull's Hollywood schedule has proven to be a hindrance which has prevented this from happening. This is one of the few times that Reigns has mentioned his cousin on television.

Expand Tweet

It will certainly be interesting to see if this could lead to a storyline feud between The Great One and Roman Reigns down the line.

What do you make of The Rock's new project? Sound off in the comments section below.

