The Rock announces major new deal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock is back in the WWE mix with less than two months until the 41st annual WrestleMania. The third-generation WWE Legend is set to make a high-stakes Elimination Chamber appearance this weekend, but first he's celebrating a massive new deal with one of the biggest brands in the world.

Seven Bucks Productions, owned by The Rock and Dany Garcia, has signed a first-look TV deal with 20th Television, a part of Disney TV Studios. Deadline adds that the deal will see Seven Bucks develop and executive produce drama, comedy, adult animation, limited, and unscripted series for streaming platforms and linear networks, with a focus on Disney Entertainment Television.

The Final Boss took to Instagram today to publicly react to the new deal. This pact brings Rock's Seven Bucks completely under the Walt Disney Company's umbrella after the two sides signed a first-look movie deal last June for theatrical and streaming.

"As a decades long trusted partner of our @SevenBucksProd, we’re excited to expand our partnership with @Disney beyond film and into the TV space with 20th Television. Like Disney, our Seven Bucks projects are driven by a passion for storytelling, quality and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to be working even closer with our House of Mouse creatives & execs as we get to deliver entertainment for people around the world. Thanks everyone for the support and now the magical part begins- we go to work [magic wand emoji] #Disney #SevenBucks #20thTelevision," The Rock wrote.

Seven Bucks is just one of The Rock's successful ventures, along with football and wrestling. The California native also owns the Teremana Tequila brand that launched in March 2020 and was valued at around $3.5 billion last year.

The Rock set for big WWE Elimination Chamber angle

The Rock has announced that he will be at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday. The Final Boss is hoping to receive Cody Rhodes' response to his recent challenge, which is sure to make for an explosive segment. Below is the updated lineup for Saturday:

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Women's Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Men's Elimination Chamber: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins

WWE's 15th Elimination Chamber PLE will air live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday. Peacock will air the event at 7pm ET in the United States, while Netflix will stream for international viewers.

