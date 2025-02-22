The Rock announces his next WWE appearance and it's sooner than expected

The Rock appeared on the February 21 episode of SmackDown, and in just a little over a week, he'll be making a surprisingly quick return, as he announced to the WWE Universe and Cody Rhodes.

The entire promo of The Rock was a bit confusing, convoluted, and arguably even awkward. However, to sum it up, there were three major talking points - his WrestleMania 42 announcement, his confrontation with Cody Rhodes, and his next appearance to follow up with The American Nightmare.

The Rock will be at Elimination Chamber in Toronto to get an "answer" from Cody Rhodes. What his question is about isn't yet known at this time, but he admitted to Cody Rhodes that he isn't coming for the WWE Championship - he wants Cody's soul. He also wanted Rhodes to be The Final Boss' Champion, possibly asking the champion to become his ally. Perhaps, The Rock will return on March 1 to know whether Cody wants to be 'his' champion.

This is a follow-up from the RAW after WrestleMania 40, where The Final Boss told Cody that regardless of whether he held the WWE Title or not, he would be coming for him.

However, the confusing part of it all is that he isn't a participant in the Elimination Chamber. The field is set and he won't be facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

However, he did admit to politicking backstage to try to get the WrestleMania 40 main event, but praised Cody for hijacking that and even slapping him.

