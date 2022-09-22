The Rock approached multi-time Champion for a never-seen-before match at WrestleMania

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently mentioned that The Rock had come to him for one last match at WrestleMania.

The two legends of the wrestling business, Rock and Triple H, both emerged as top stars during the Attitude Era. They often crossed each other's paths contesting for the Intercontinental Championship or the WWE Championship. However, the two men never squared off in the singles competition at WrestleMania.

On the latest episode of SPORTbible Stories, Hunter mentioned it was The Rock's idea to have one more match at The Show of Shows. He detailed that The People's Champ was keen to do the program, but his Hollywood schedule interfered, and hence, the match never took place.

"He came to me and was like, 'Hey dude, I got one more in me. I wanna do it with you. I want you and I to have that WrestleMania moment and let's do it at WrestleMania.' It turned out that it was for the following year. So we had done this video for it and we were ready to go for it and somewhere along the time of that year, his movie career sort of changed. He was like, 'Oh man, I'm not gonnna be able to do this, the timing just doesn't work out right and I can't pass up this other opportunity.' No problem. But that's really where we were headed." [From 36:04 - 36:36]

Triple H and The Rock had a run-in at WrestleMania 31

While it was not a full match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, fans did get to see The Rock and Triple H interact at WrestleMania 31.

The Cerebral Assassin had taken down Sting earlier in a match, and both he and Stephanie McMahon were in a jubilant mood. However, The People's Champ interrupted them and stood up to The Authority. In the heated war of words that followed, Stephanie slapped the former 10-time champion.

The Brahma Bull then sought the help of Ronda Rousey seated at ringside, and the two laid out Triple H amidst loud cheers from the audience.

Would you have liked to see The Rock and Triple H duke it out one last time in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

