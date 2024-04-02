The Rock assaults WWE referee after RAW; Roman Reigns reacts

The Rock hit a WWE referee with his weight belt on last night's edition of RAW.

The final segment of WWE RAW was one for the ages. It saw The Great One and The Tribal Chief beating the tar out of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The duo didn't show mercy to their WrestleMania XL opponents and stood tall as the show went off the air.

A fan later shared a hilarious video from the segment after the show went off-air. While The Rock was beating Cody Rhodes with the weight belt, he shifted his focus to a WWE referee who was tending to a fallen Seth Rollins. The Final Boss did something that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H won't appreciate.

The Great One approached the referee and hit the latter hard with his weight belt. The referee immediately left the ring and seemed in intense pain, while Roman Reigns could be seen taunting him.

The Rock is now as ruthless as he's ever been

The Brahma Bull turned heel at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show earlier this year, where he addressed Cody's fans as ''Crybabies'' and slapped The American Nightmare. On last week's edition of RAW, The Rock crossed all limits and viciously beat Cody outside the arena. It came to a point where Cody was bleeding profusely.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes will have an opportunity to exact revenge on The Great One. The duo will come face-to-face in a massive tag team match. The result of the match will decide the stipulation for the main event of Night 2.

If The Bloodline somehow manages to win the main event of Night 1, it would be almost impossible for Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship the following night because of the ''Bloodline Rules.''

Will Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins overcome The Bloodline this Saturday? Only time will tell!