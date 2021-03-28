The Rock and Batista react to being snubbed for "World's Sexiest Bald Man"

Former WWE Superstars The Rock ( Dwayne Johnson) and Batista have responded to an article which suggests that Prince William is the "World's Sexiest Bald Man." The future King of England was found to be the "sexiest" bald man from a Google study conducted by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita.

The Rock and Batista took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the study. Both men, who are currently rocking the "bald" look, were unable to secure first place in the study.

The Rock, who has received numerous titles based on his looks, was able to place in this study. Johnson came in ninth overall, falling behind the likes of well-known "bald" celebrities like Pitbull, Michael Jordan and Jason Statham.

The Great One responded by joking that world-renowned comedian Larry David should have been in the running, too.

How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen - when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!#demandingrecount ☑️😊 https://t.co/ztO6ND4vk9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 27, 2021

On the other hand, The Animal Batista was so shocked by the study that he had to look up the definition of the term "sexy". The former WWE Champion then came to his own conclusions.

Looks up definition of “SEXY” 😂 https://t.co/EhwhY9YE2p pic.twitter.com/nnHypohuma — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 27, 2021

The results of the study showed that over 17.6 million people from around the world voted in favor of Prince William. The Rock received approximately 2.6 million votes.

The Rock and Batista still have working relationships with WWE

Batista in WWE

Advertisement

The Rock and Batista haven't been seen in a WWE ring for quite some time. But the two Hollywood superstars still have a working relationship with the company.

Dwayne Johnson has been rumored to be in the running for a WrestleMania match against his cousin, Roman Reigns. Many fans have been calling for the match for several months now, and the two stars are expected to clash at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

"I would definitely think this one would be the one to wait for – and they might have to wait for it." - @WWERomanReigns to @ryansatin about a potential @WrestleMania match with @TheRock. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/fDMkaxxpK5 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 22, 2021

On the other hand, Batista was expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year. The Animal was announced for the class of 2020, but was forced to wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will now have to wait a while longer because he has confirmed that prior commitments will prevent him from being inducted this year.

Advertisement

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

Both men are future WWE Hall Of Famers, and many fans hope to see them grace the WWE Universe with their presence sooner rather than later.