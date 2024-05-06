The Rock breaks down in tears; makes emotional confession saying he didn't expect to cry

The Rock broke down and cried in a recent video and has now spoken about it in a very emotional post.

The Rock just completed his most recent run in WWE a couple of weeks back as the Final Boss. With the star having promised that he will return for Cody Rhodes and his title in the future, fans are waiting to see when that will happen. For the time being, it does not seem likely, but by the time next year's WrestleMania rolls around, it's expected that the Brahma Bull will be back in the company again.

Recently, The Rock was featured in a music video for the song Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get by country singer Chris Janson. In an interview together with Janson, The Rock got emotional talking about country music and his father, and how the two had bonded over it. Janson also got emotional seeing him vulnerable like that.

The Brahma Bull ended up breaking down in tears and had to take a moment to compose himself.

"The LAST THING my brother @janson_chris and I thought we would be doing in our interview together was cry like two little babies. My love for country music goes deep and represents so much more than the music itself - it represents human connections - it was how I bonded with my dad. I spent so much of my childhood living in the backseat of his car, as we drove from town to town, state to state - for years - following his career as a pro wrestler in the 80s."

The video can be seen below.

WWE fans have been waiting for The Rock's return to the shows

While The Rock's return to WWE earlier this year was an answer to fans' prayers, it's not something that they suddenly asked for. Since Dwayne Johnson took a step away from wrestling to focus on Hollywood, fans have been hoping for him to return to the company in the long run.

Thanks to his commitments away from the ring, it didn't look likely, but earlier this year, he became a part of the TKO board.

As a board member, he became more involved with WWE than he had been in years. His return to the ring came soon after. It remains to be seen if he has a long program with Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns coming up in the near future.