The Rock brings his mother to tears with Christmas present reveal

It's hard to top buying your mom a house, but The Rock did the next best thing this Christmas when he bought his mom a new car.

In 2018, The Rock bought his mom Ata Johnson a new house. Three years later, he bought her a car to go along with it.

The Rock posted the following message on Instagram along with a heartwarming video of his mother's reaction to the gift:

"This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken. I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more," The Rock posted on Instagram.

Will The Rock return to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns?

WWE returns to Dallas this April for WrestleMania, and there are still fans out there who are hopeful that The Rock will return to the ring for this two-night event.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that 2022 will be the year fans see The Rock and Roman Reigns stand across the ring from one another at the grandest stage of them all.

Reports continue to state that it is much more likely that the WWE Universe will see the return of The Rock in 2023 when WrestleMania heads to Los Angeles. While WWE could end up surprising everyone next year, it seems like a safe bet not to expect the return of The Rock to WWE until sometime in 2023.

What are your thoughts on The Rock's latest Christmas gift to his mother? Are these the types of stories that just warm your heart during the holiday season? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

