The Rock called a 'flop' by 33-year-old star after massive RAW return

The Rock won't be happy with a WWE Superstar's tweet that was made shortly after his return on RAW.

Last year, The Great One made a big return on WWE SmackDown and confronted Austin Theory. Theory wasn't only destroyed on the mic, he was also on the receiving end of a People's Elbow.

Tonight, the WWE legend appeared on RAW and interrupted Jinder Mahal's promo. He ended up executing a People's Elbow on Mahal as well. Shortly after, Grayson Waller took to Twitter and wrote the following:

"Hey @_Theory1 ! That flop that you destroyed on the mic a few months ago ran away to Raw #WWERaw."

Grayson Waller is one of the biggest heels in WWE today and knows exactly how to get under people's skin. Not long ago, he took a shot at Taylor Swift, leading to his Instagram comment section getting filled with hate comments from 'Swifties.'

Now that The Rock is back, one wonders if this was a one-off return or if he is down for one more match. His Roman Reigns reference did raise many fans' hopes on RAW tonight.

What do you think of Grayson Waller's tweet attacking The Great One? Sound off in the comments below!

