The Rock calling out Roman Reigns on WWE RAW Day 1 hits huge milestone

WWE RAW: Day 1 saw a lot of events unfolding. One of the biggest moments from the show saw The Rock call out Roman Reigns. The clip of The Great One's return and him calling out his cousin has gone viral and has hit a huge milestone.

WWE RAW Day 1 marked the first episode of the red brand in 2024. The show saw many title matches and a cash-in that did not come to fruition. In addition to the championship bouts, the WWE Universe also saw Becky Lynch and Nia Jax finally collide for the first time since Jax injured Lynch ahead of the Survivor Series a few years ago.

During the show, Jinder Mahal made his way to the ring and disrespected the crowd. He was cut off by The Rock, who shared a fun moment with the fans and laid out Mahal later on. Before making his way out of the ring, The People's Champion hinted at going after Roman Reigns. The clip of his return has gone viral and has garnered over one million views in eight hours.

What happened the last time The Rock returned to WWE?

The Rock made an unexpected return to WWE in September 2023. He interrupted Austin Theory during a segment that began with Pat McAfee. The Brahma Bull and the former United States Champion had an intense back-and-forth verbal smackdown that ended in The Rock hitting Theory with The People's Elbow.

After the in-ring segment, the former WWE Champion came face-to-face with one of his greatest rivals, John Cena, backstage. The two greeted each other like old friends and shared a heartfelt moment that gave the fans something to remember for years to come.

