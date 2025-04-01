The Rock has been working closely with a major WWE champion since his return to the company on the Road to WrestleMania last year. However, Vince Russo believes that The Final Boss won't put over the champion towards the end of their feud.

The Hollywood megastar was involved in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes last year and even pinned him at WrestleMania 40. He is once again part of The American Nightmare's ongoing storyline, as he seemingly influenced John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recently said The Brahma Bull didn't care about Cody Rhodes as a human being and, thus, wouldn't put him over.

"With The Rock’s career in Hollywood and how big of a name he is, why would he be doing wrestling favors for anybody? I don’t see him doing favors at this point in his career. I don’t know how that benefits him. I don’t think Rock cares about Cody Rhodes as a human being where it’s, ‘I am going to put you over in the middle of the ring.’ I just don’t believe that. He’s got a huge career, he’s a gigantic freaking movie star, I don’t see him doing any favors for anybody. I don’t."

The former writer added that Rocky has had the upper hand over the Undisputed WWE Champion in almost all of their meetings.

"Not only The Rock pinned Cody, he beat him up with his own bus. Then we had the Cena turn, Rock was over him again. I don’t think there’s any reason whatsoever The Rock needs to put over Cody." [From 49:52 onwards]

The Final Boss has not been seen on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber. There is no word on whether he will be present at WrestleMania 41.

