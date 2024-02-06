The Rock only cares about himself, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock returned to WWE last Friday and is rumored to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40. This has led many fans to believe The Great One may dethrone The Tribal Chief, ending his historic reign. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has now weighed in on the matter.

The People's Champion recently joined TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. For those unaware, TKO is a sports and entertainment organization formed after the merger of UFC and WWE under the umbrella of Endeavor.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted how The Rock might not be willing to lose against Reigns at a massive event like WrestleMania. The former WWE head writer claimed that pro wrestling was all about "me, myself, and I":

“Bro, why would [The] Rock do the job for Reigns? [Do] you think [The] Rock gives one s**t about, pardon my French, one c**p about getting more heat on Roman Reigns, which gets more people behind [him]? Bro, this is the wrestling business. The wrestling business is about me, myself and I,” Russo said. (35:52 - 36:18)

It will be interesting to see whether The Rock will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns or if The Bloodline leader will continue his dominant run following their rumored showdown.

