The Rock changed WrestleMania X8 match against Hulk Hogan

The Rock and Hulk Hogan are easily the biggest stars of the WWE. They are legends of the business and have played an important role in elevating the status of WWE to where it is today. The Rock and Hulk Hogan were true icons of their generations, thus their match at WrestleMania X8 was dubbed as "Icon vs Icon".

The Rock vs Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8

Jonathan Cochman was in an interview with The Wrestling Chatter. During the show, The Coach spoke about his equation with The Rock and Hulk Hogan. The former WWE announcer also shared a few details about their match at WrestleMania X8.

"And to know the greatness of The Rock and Hogan had nothing to do with this - and I don't mind Hogan, he's just not my favorite person. I mean, we get along but we've never been friends. But to watch them work for a week and put this match together, these two mega powers in the sport of wrestling from two different generations, and then to watch the crowd turn and not do what we expected them to do. And then for having The Rock be smart enough to change it while they were standing in the ring, and people thought they were talking trash to each other. In reality, The Rock was changing it because there are certain things you can do as a babyface and you can't do as a heel, and there are certain things you can do as a heel that you can't do as a babyface."

The Coach went on to commend The Rock for his presence of mind and changing his WrestleMania X8 match against Hulk Hogan midway.

"To watch the brilliance in that moment, that was not too big for him because a lot of people don't understand when you're on national worldwide television, you know the red light's on, you know there's 80,000 people there, and you know there's millions watching at home, that can be overwhelming from an anxiety perspective, nerves. And only a few people can really handle it. For The Rock to be in the moment, to hear, and to understand, and to feel, and to be able to change it, was nothing short of remarkable. And the show should have ended right there."