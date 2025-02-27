The Rock & Cody Rhodes attempted to bring back major storyline after 27 years, says veteran

Last week, The Rock returned to SmackDown to confront Cody Rhodes. The segment received mixed reactions from fans, with some fans even calling it confusing. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently discussed the angle on his podcast.

Between 1998 and 1999, The Corporation, a faction led by Vince McMahon, attempted to assert its dominance in the company. During this time, The Rock turned heel and became The Corporate Champion by joining forces with McMahon.

On The Brand podcast, Vince Russo said Cody Rhodes and The Final Boss seemingly attempted to bring back the Corporate Champion storyline after 27 years on SmackDown. The former WWE writer criticized WWE's creative team while discussing the angle.

"If this isn't the biggest cluster I've ever seen in my life where nobody knows how to write anything that makes any sense. Here's what they are doing, they are repeating The Corporate Champion angle. That's the story they're trying to tell." [1:18 - 1:45]

You can check out the video below.

The Rock will appear at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Fans are excited to see whether Rhodes will sell his "soul" to The Final Boss and become his champion on Saturday.

Cody Rhodes on Ricky Saints

Ricky Saints shocked the wrestling world by appearing on an episode of NXT nearly 24 hours after his release from AEW. But The Absolute isn't the first wrestler to jump ship from All Elite Wrestling to WWE.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was part of AEW before he returned to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion at WrestleMania 38. On this week's episode of NXT, commentator Corey Graves shared Rhodes' thoughts on Saints during his debut match.

Graves disclosed that The American Nightmare felt Ricky Saints was a "maverick." Rhodes also called Saints a "naturally gifted" performer and the only trusted friend he had left.

Ricky Saints made his in-ring debut on this week's episode of NXT when he teamed up with Je'Von Evans for a tag team match against Ethan Page and Wes Lee. The Absolute impressed fans with his performance and secured the win for his side.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

