The Rock comments on his relationship with CM Punk; addresses WrestleMania 41 main event drama

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 29, 2025 23:54 GMT
CM Punk and The Rock! (Image from WWE.com)
CM Punk and The Rock! (Image from WWE.com)

The Rock and CM Punk have shared a complicated relationship in the past. However, it seems that both men have moved past their issues, as The Final Boss recently shed light on their friendship.

CM Punk has been embroiled in a feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins over the past several weeks, and they will face off in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The match was announced last week on SmackDown, and they signed the contract for it on the blue brand last night. Paul Heyman also revealed that this bout will headline WrestleMania 41.

While CM Punk will finally have the chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of headlining WrestleMania, many were unhappy with the revelation as the women once again will not get the main event spot. The Rock addressed the criticism in a comment on an Instagram post that noted that he hates The Best in the World. He wrote that he and CM Punk are now good buddies.

"First of all, Punk and I have become good buddies over the years. We're solid. Secondly, whatever match making scenario is best for true long term (not short term) business success- that will be our Mania main event," The Final Boss commented.
The Rock has not appeared on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber

The Rock once again looked set to be heavily involved in WWE on the Road to WrestleMania. However, he has not been seen since Elimination Chamber, where John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Final Boss.

The Hollywood star took part in the beatdown that Cody Rhodes received from the hands of John Cena at Elimination Chamber. Travis Scott also hit The American Nightmare. However, neither man has appeared on WWE programming since the event.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have not even mentioned The Brahma Bull during their promos, leading many to believe that The Great One may not be making any further appearances. However, there are still a few weeks left until 'Mania 41, and a lot can change in that time.

Edited by Neda Ali
