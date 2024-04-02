The Rock comments on what he whispered to Cody Rhodes last week on RAW

The Rock has finally revealed what he whispered to Cody Rhodes during last week's segment on RAW.

Last week on the red brand, Cody came face-to-face with The Final Boss. After an exchange of words, The Great One whispered something to Cody, which had many people wondering what was said. Later on in the night, Rock brutally assaulted The American Nightmare and left him in a pool of his own blood.

During this vicious beatdown, The Final Boss said that he always keeps his promises, indicating that he had promised to beat up Rhodes.

Tonight on RAW, the show kicked off with The Great One in the ring. He recalled how he brutally assaulted The American Nightmare last week on RAW. The Rock then backed up the claims that he told Cody he was going to make him bleed last week on RAW, and he kept his promise.

However, the Brahma Bull continued to take shots at Cody and said that while he covered his weight belt with Cody's blood, it was still missing his mother's tears.

The Great One then made fun of Cody's fans for crying about last week. The Final Boss was joined by Roman Reigns, who thanked him for making Cody bleed last week. However, they were interrupted by Seth Rollins, who challenged The Rock or Roman Reigns to a match. In the end, it was Solo Sikoa who accepted his challenge, and The Great One made the match official.

This rivalry between The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock is growing more personal with each passing day.

