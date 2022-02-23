"I’ll be right there rooting ya on" - The Rock compliments current WWE Superstar 

The Rock is a big fan of Montez Ford.

Montez Ford of The Street Profits recently appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of subjects. During the discussion, Ford spoke in-depth about Dwayne Johnson being an inspiration to him growing up.

The Great One caught wind of what Ford had to say about him and wrote an incredibly heartfelt message about the WWE Superstar on his Instagram page today.

"Just taking a moment to tell this man @montezfordwwe how much I appreciate his kind and beautiful words *praying hands emoji* *fist bump emoji* *heart emoji* We’ve never shared the ring together, but pro wrestlers all have a very special bond. Pro wrestling is a very unique, intense and wild culture that’s not for everybody. When you love the wrestling business, you become very respectful about the wrestling business.

"And when you’re respectful about the wrestling business, you become PASSIONATE about the wrestling business. It seeps deep into your DNA. Fans can always sense who’s passionate inside that squared circle ~ and who’s not. This man is passionate. We share that DNA. [And he flys like the Superfly] Keep kicking a** brother and give my love to your family. And when you become world champion one day, I’ll be right there rooting ya on #DNA #SquaredCirclePassion #MontezFord @biancabelairwwe @wwe," The Rock posted on Instagram.

Will The Rock work with more than Roman Reigns if he returns to WWE?

It's been rumored that The Brahma Bull will eventually return to WWE to have a feud with his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. But is that all he plans to do if he finally comes back to the company?

There have been rampant rumors recently of Kevin Owens possibly battling a returning Stone Cold Steve Austin at this year's WrestleMania. Should The Great One make a WWE return, it might be interesting to see him tangle with other members of the company's star-studded roster as well.

-Tezzie God Bless you all. I pray you all keep striving for your dreams & to progress from the tribulations you may be going through.There’s always light in the end.Love you all & God Bless-Tezzie

Will it happen? Or will Roman Reigns end up getting all the shine? Only time will tell.

What do you make of Rock's comments? Would you like to see him do something with Montez Ford and The Street Profits when he returns to WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

