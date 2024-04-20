The Rock confirms what he handed to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The Rock walked away from WWE on the RAW following WrestleMania, but not before he handed Cody Rhodes something, telling him not to break his heart again.

Over the past few weeks, the WWE Universe has speculated about what that could have been and what was small enough to fit into Rhodes' hand. There have been many impressive theories, but The Rock himself confirmed what it was as part of a recent Instagram update when he wrote "Open your hand and you take your gift back."

Cody Rhodes revealed as part of an interview ahead of WrestleMania that he had bought a Rolex for every man in the main event of the show. That means that he bought them for Roman Reigns, Rock, and Seth Rollins.

It seems that this was what The Rock decided to hand back to him on WWE RAW, maybe as a sign of disrespect, or as a sign that The Great One didn't need any gifts from Cody Rhodes because he was the man who pinned him that night.

There is certainly a lot more to this storyline and it seems that when The Rock makes his return to WWE TV, the company will be able to expand on why this could be an integral part of the story.

