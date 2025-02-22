The Rock cut off on WWE SmackDown; censored suddenly

The Rock cut quite a promo when he turned up on WWE SmackDown this week, demanding everything from Cody Rhodes and even saying he wanted his soul. He went on to give him an ultimatum as well.

Ad

However, the Rock is back, and yet again, he went on an unscripted promo. According to reports, he didn't have to strictly follow a script. He talked about Cody Rhodes and said he wanted his soul and Rhodes to be his champion. While it was not obvious what The Rock actually wanted from Cody Rhodes, it became clear that he was asking him to sell out.

In the middle of this, while he was cutting his promo, he was censored a few times. Once, he was censored because of an audience chant, and again, he was censored because he said, "F***." It appears that he was censored on both USA Network and Netflix. What the star exactly said is not known as a result at this time, but the use of the f-word is confirmed.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the WWE star will change his promo style after being censored, although it seems unlikely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE