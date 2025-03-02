The Rock enters Elimination Chamber 2025 with his unexpected WWE champion

The Rock wanted Cody Rhodes to be his champion, but as you probably know by now, that didn't happen. All of this didn't stop The Final Boss from entering the arena with his own WWE champion.

The final segment of the night featured the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match, John Cena, confronting his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Cody Rhodes. The Rock soon made his way out to confront Cody Rhodes.

Rocky didn't come alone as he entered alongside Travis Scott, who showed up with the Hardcore Championship, seemingly becoming The Final Boss' WWE champion. As the segment unfolded, we found out that it was more than a mere appearance.

For those unaware, Triple H awarded the Hardcore Title to Scott before RAW's Netflix premiere.

The shocking moment finally happened, with Cena turning heel for the first time since October 2003. While the brutal beatdown of Cody Rhodes was going on, Travis Scott proved himself to be The Final Boss' WWE champion as he engaged in the assault.

Expand Tweet

It was a villainous moment for Travis Scott, who was first spotted backstage. He was initially advertised but didn't show up until the final segment of the event.

What do you think about The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader's alliance? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

