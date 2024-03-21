The Rock facing 49-year-old WWE Hall of Famer in a first-time-ever match after WrestleMania XL would be great, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes The Rock squaring off against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a first-time-ever match would be great.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company a few months ago. He is currently a member of The Bloodline. The 51-year-old is scheduled to team up with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to face Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked whether The Brahma Bull could square off against Rey Mysterio later in 2024. Konnan claimed it would be great to see the Hall of Famer clash for the first time with the Hollywood megastar.

"[Is Rock versus Rey gonna happen in 2024?] I have no idea. That would be great because, you know, Rock super over and so is Rey and I don't think they've ever wrestled," he said. [0:45 - 0:52]

Rey Mysterio will face Santos Escobar at WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio spent several months as LWO teammates. However, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion later betrayed his role model and turned heel.

The current leader of Legado Del Fantasma attacked the 49-year-old legend, causing him an injury as part of the storyline. After three months of absence, Mysterio returned earlier this month to reignite his feud with Escobar. The two superstars will now go head-to-head on SmackDown.

The 39-year-old defeated Dragon Lee on the last episode of the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if The Master of the 619 can get revenge on his former LWO teammate next Friday.

