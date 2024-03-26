The Rock has finally come back to get some legit heat on Cody Rhodes, claims WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has sent out a message after The Rock and Cody Rhodes' brutal brawl this week.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Great One brutally attacked The American Nightmare backstage, leading him to bleed. The Rock would side with Roman Reigns and take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of The Show of Shows. The brutal assault on The American Nightmare this week showed how things might turn out at WrestleMania XL.

Reacting to the horrific brawl, Bully Ray sent out his message supporting The Rock, stating that the latter has finally returned to the business and has gotten some 'legit heat' on The American Nightmare.

"FINALLY!!!!! …. The Rock has come back to gettin some legit heat on Cody!! Grand Fuckin Slam!! #HardTimes Talk in the morning @BustedOpenRadio #WWERaw," wrote the WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had taken a dig at The Rock for his comments

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has recently taken a dig at The Rock for his remarks on SmackDown.

On the March 15 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Great One sang for Cody Rhdoes and Rollins as he fired massive shots at the duo. He sang about how Rhodes was crying while handing over his title and how The Visionary's wife was more popular than him.

Rollins didn't hold back as he mentioned that the Hollywood star has been continuously talking "dumb sh*t" over the last few weeks. He also spoke about how The Great One claimed to make wrestling cool and popular among fans.

“The last few weeks the biggest star in Hollywood has returned to the WWE. And man, he’s said a lot of really dumb s**t. We’ve got to be real, right? That’s The Rock’s thing. We got to be real. There are no standards and practices here in Rockford. So you wanna know what’s real? All the dumb s**t The Rock’s been saying over the last month, the worst thing that I have heard is he’s taking credit for making professional wrestling cool,” Rollins said.

It would be interesting to see how the rivalry turns out at WrestleMania XL.

