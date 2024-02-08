The Rock firing CCO Triple H from his WWE position after joining TKO's board is happening, says ex-star 

Amid WWE's recent controversy and the scandal surrounding Vince McMahon, a former superstar has claimed that The Rock will fire Triple H from WWE after joining the TKO board of directors. The star in question is former Intercontinental Champion Ryback.

After returning to the Stamford-based company a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, The Brahma Bull officially joined TKO's board of directors. Meanwhile, Chief Content Officer Triple H leads the promotion's creative process. Although The Rock and The Game reportedly had a troubled relationship early in their careers as full-time competitors, they have seemingly buried the hatchet over the last decade.

Nevertheless, Ryback believes Triple H's days are numbered in WWE after The Rock's appointment to TKO's board of directors.

"Triple H and many more within WWE may be hearing these words very soon: 'You're fired!' There's a whole lot more going on than meets the eye with this whole Vince McMahon-WWE sex trafficking scandel. And the news that is going to come out with all of this and The Rock being placed on the board of directors for TKO. It is being reported that allegedly The Rock now has more power within WWE than Triple H." [0:02 - 0:35]

The former superstar claimed it is well-known behind the scenes in the wrestling community that The Brahma Bull and The Game have never been best friends. He also mentioned the reports suggesting The Rock's longtime friend and business partner Brian Gerwitz is returning to the company, where he previously worked as Head Writer:

"This isn't a prediction, it's a spoiler, to quote Oswald Cobblepot AKA Paul Heyman. Guys, what you're seeing play out is TKO is putting in the pieces that they need to replace within those walls in WWE. And what you're going to see, you're going to see Triple H fired, done. You're gonna see Bruce Pritchard fired, done. You're gonna see Michael Hayes fired, done. And you're gonna see all the other producers and people that have been there under Vince McMahon the last 15-20 years, you're gonna see those people fired. A lot more is coming out. A lot more. And it may not happen right away or overnight but the wheels are in motion." [1:36 - 2:23]

Triple H is the only remaining top employee related to the McMahon family in WWE

Shane McMahon was quietly let go from the Stamford-based company in 2022. About a year later, his sister, Stephanie McMahon, resigned from her position as Chairwoman and Co-CEO as her father emerged from his temporary retirement to become the Executive Chairman.

Vince McMahon also resigned a few weeks ago amid a lawsuit alleging sexual trafficking by a former employee. Following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, rumors suggested The Billion Dollar Princess could return to the company.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell predicted that neither of Vince's children will return to the company.

"I don't think he [Shane McMahon] will come back. And let me change my opinion of Stephanie [McMahon]. I don't think she'll go back either, because she knew about it, right?" Mantell said.

Stephanie McMahon's husband, Triple H, is currently the only top employee in the company related to the McMahon family. Many fans and experts have praised his work as Chief Content Officer.

