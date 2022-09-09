Former rival of The Rock says he deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame 

Former WWE rival and now close friend of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Ken Shamrock, was recently asked if he should be in the company's Hall of Fame.

The pro wrestling and mixed martial arts legend was in WWE from 1997 to 1999. Despite his brief time in the company, he competed in many classic matches against major stars like Triple H, The Rock, and Owen Hart.

Speaking on the Universal Wrestling podcast, Shamrock said that although he would like to be in the Hall of Fame, it is ultimately out of his control:

"I care [about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame]. I think anybody that does anything at the highest level wants to be recognized for their greatness. It’s out of my control. Obviously, I think I did enough for me to be recognized." Shamrock added: "If I don’t get into WWE [Hall of Fame], it’s not something I’m going to lose sleep over. I see it as something important, but those are decisions that I cannot control." H/T EWrestling News

Watch the full interview here:

Ken Shamrock also performed for many other top wrestling promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT!

The Rock inducted Ken Shamrock into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame

Whilst The World's Most Dangerous Man has not been immortalized by WWE just yet, he was recently given his plaudits from another wrestling company.

In 2020, Ken Shamrock was deservedly inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame by none other than The Rock himself:

"My friend, my brother, congratulations on the induction to the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. I'm extremely proud of you and thank you so much for the memories. Thank you so much for the sweat equity, and thank you for being just an awesome dude, man, at a time when I really needed it in my career." H/T Comic Book News

The 58-year-old has also been recognized for his incredible contributions to combat sports. He was the first ever person to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2003.

Does Ken Shamrock deserve a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video: 5 best "I Quit" matches in WWE history | The Rock, Mankind, Triple H, John Cena | WrestleBinge

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron