"Vince McMahon told me that"- The Rock reveals former WWE Chairman's advice that got him booed everywhere he went

Legendary WWE Superstar The Rock detailed the advice he received from Vince McMahon during the early phase of his career.

Before becoming one of the greatest heels of all time, The Rock had a forgetful run as a babyface. The Great One made his WWE debut in 1996 under the ring name Rocky Maivia. His initial run wasn't well-received by fans as he was mercilessly booed in every arena despite being a positive figure.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, the Hollywood Icon stated that Vince McMahon's advice for his debut character led him to receive a lot of heat from fans:

“Before I became a great bad guy, I came in as the babyface [the good guy]. I was told, ‘You can’t smile enough.’ Vince McMahon told me that. ‘You have to go out there and be grateful to be here.’ I was booed in every arena across the country," said Johnson. "So I did have to withstand that kind of vitriol. By the time I did turn heel, I couldn’t have opened my arms wider to get them boos, to come in and embrace them.”

Darth Bonn 🤷🏻‍♀️ @darthbonn A pic of Rocky Maivia (aka ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson) with his dad, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, in younger days A pic of Rocky Maivia (aka ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson) with his dad, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, in younger days 😊 https://t.co/CNj95KBj55

Vince McMahon was impressed with The Rock from his early WWE days

The Rock is one of the greatest superstars to have stepped inside the squared circle. While his WWE run did not get off to the start he would have hoped, he quickly turned things around to become the icon he is today.

Jim Ross recently disclosed that despite his lackluster initial run, Vince McMahon was high on The Great One from the beginning. Here's what JR had to say on his podcast:

"Vince's cost to stay optimistic in the beginning, because you know he's had seen these beautiful packages sometimes don't play out. But in time Vince became a huge Rock supporter... If you're around him you can feel his enthusiasm, and he also had a background being in the family business that he understood things that a lot of guys took time to assimilate. So it didn't take long for Vince to become a Rock fan." [25:46 - 26:30]

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s @TheRock

On This Day in Wrestling History - The Rock live from Atlanta, Georgia 23 years ago today on Monday Night RAW (10/11/99) @OTD_in_WWE On This Day in Wrestling History - The Rock live from Atlanta, Georgia 23 years ago today on Monday Night RAW (10/11/99) @OTD_in_WWE @TheRockhttps://t.co/XmeRapIR9O

The Rock was last seen on WWE programming in 2014 when he made an appearance on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary. The Great One was joined by Becky Lynch in the ring before being interrupted by Happy Corbin.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes