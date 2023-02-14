The Rock gets called out by 45-year-old AEW Superstar, potential dream match teased

WWE legend and Hollywood icon The Rock, also known as Dwayne Johnson, has been called out by AEW star Lance Archer.

Archer, currently signed to AEW, has previously worked under WWE. He also has experience working in Japan under New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, Archer put The Great One on notice and further challenged him to a showdown at the Arlington Renegades' upcoming match.

"Hey @TheRock If you’re gonna be at @XFLRenegades game on Saturday. I’ll meet ya at the 50yd line! What say you?" wrote Lance Archer.

Ricky Steamboat stated that Roman Reigns didn't want to be in the shadow of The Rock

The Rock and Roman Reigns have shared the screen in WWE and in Hollywood under the Fast & Furious franchise.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, veteran Ricky Steamboat discussed Roman Reigns, recalling what The Tribal Chief was like back when he was still in training. He said:

"Probably one of the most nicest, most respectful, and polite guys at that school at the time."

Steamboat further mentioned that Reigns wanted to get out of The Great One's shadow despite having the potential to be in Hollywood. The top WWE star was more focused on taking care of his family and kids.

"He was the kind of guy who would open up and try to do anything that would make him better. He didn't wanna be a shadow of The Rock, and he had a Hollywood movie star face. And that was a big plus right there for the girls. But very tight family man, with his family, his kids, very tight."

Archer might be a part of AEW, but he hasn't been booked in a while. Courtesy of the promotion's working relationship with NJPW, the former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion was also able to return to Japan.

