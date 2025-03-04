The Rock gets called a bald fraud by top RAW star; Board position called into question following Elimination Chamber 2025

Not many people are pleased with how The Rock handled things at The Elimination Chamber 2025, setting up a trap and leading to John Cena's stunning turn to the dark side. A top RAW star called him a "bald fraud" and questioned his position as a member of the Board of Directors.

As you probably know, The Rock is on The Board of Directors of the TKO Group - the parent company of WWE and UFC. As a result, it puts him in a position of power over every superstar, including Cody Rhodes, who he demanded to sell his soul. That, of course, didn't happen, and John Cena sold his soul instead. An infuriated CM Punk came out on RAW after falling short at the Elimination Chamber 2025, and the first person whom he addressed was The Rock.

He called him a bald fraud. He questioned his position as a board member of TKO and said that the position doesn't make him immune from criticism. He also roasted The Rock for wearing a fake title:

Punk and The Final Boss appeared to be on good terms before Elimination Chamber 2025. It seemed to be a case of past rivals moving on over a decade later and remaining on good terms.

However, Punk was a proponent of Cody Rhodes and told him he would "stab him in the front" instead of the back. Out of pure principle, he has begun to hate The Final Boss again.

Of course, John Cena and Seth Rollins were given even worse treatment - the former getting a verbal beatdown and the latter having to be separated by security due to the animosity of the rivalry.

