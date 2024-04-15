The Rock gives big WrestleMania 41 update; female WWE star sends two-word response

The Rock's latest message on Instagram received a heartfelt response from a female WWE star. The star in question is Natalya.

The Great One has moved on after Roman Reigns' big loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL and is now focusing on the future. He sent a lengthy message on Instagram earlier tonight, making it clear that he is now putting his focus on next year's WrestleMania. His message made it known that he would be featured on the WrestleMania 41 card.

The Rock also sent a threat to Cody Rhodes, stating that he would make him bleed again when he finally comes back to WWE TV. However, he didn't forget to heap praise on Reigns, Cody, and Seth Rollins for their WrestleMania XL performances. The veteran's post received tons of responses, with WWE Superstar Natalya commenting as well.

Screengrab of Natalya's message to The Rock (via The Rock's Instagram)

What did The Rock exactly say in his lengthy message on Instagram?

The Great One looked back at his WrestleMania XL Night One match and pointed out that he was banged up but not injured. He also revealed that he went through a grueling 12-week training regime to prepare for WrestleMania XL.

Here's an excerpt from his post:

"Had an intense but fantastic 12 week training camp leading up to WrestleMania. Set up wrestling rings in Hawaii, California and the East Coast. Flew in wrestlers and coaches to work with me on my technique, timing, agility, sharpness, snap/fast twitch movements and most importantly - work on my ring psychology, conditioning & cardio."

The Brahma Bull teamed up with Roman Reigns on Night One of 'Mania, in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The duo won the match after Johnson pinned Cody Rhodes following a devastating People's Elbow.

Unfortunately, Reigns couldn't get the job done on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. He lost his title to The American Nightmare, despite The Great One's efforts to interfere and help him put Rhodes down.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Are we in for Dwayne Johnson vs. Cody Rhodes at next year's WrestleMania? Hell yeah! Possibly. 0 votes View Discussion