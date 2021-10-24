He was and will always be “the man” – The Rock heaps praise on The Undertaker

The Rock, more popularly known as Dwayne Johnson, took to Twitter to show appreciation for his long-time in-ring rival and former colleague The Undertaker.

The Hollywood star described a picture of himself with The Deadman as one of his favorites, and recalled the classic matches the former champions have had.

The Rock and The Undertaker are no strangers when it comes to standing across from each other in the WWE ring. The two former world champions have collided with each other on four separate occasions, with the results being equally poised.

However, the two share mutual respect and are great friends in real life. The Phenom even backed Dwayne Johnson for President and believes that he could be the "uniter that people are looking for" in the current political climate in the U.S.

The Rock feels that The Undertaker is the 'most gifted' star to grace WWE

Both The Rock and The Undertaker were key figures during WWE's hottest era, and laid the foundations for the company to be where it is today.

'The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment' has spoken multiple times of his admiration for The Phenom. Earlier this year, responding to a video of The Undertaker jokingly calling him a 'C-lister,' Rock called The Reaper "the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle and grace the squared circle."

Also Read

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Great sense of humor. Absolute beast in the ring and the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle and grace our squared circle. An honor to get my ass kicked by him over the years 🙏🏾💪🏾

#CList4L😂 twitter.com/RobbieBarstool… Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool “My mindset was like, ‘I’m living my dream here!’ so I didn’t have aspirations of going to Hollywood .... nothin against guys who do - jury’s still out on whether it worked for @TheRock or not. He’s a C-lister.”Taker cracking jokes killed us 😂FULL: youtu.be/PRgGXW7SEuI “My mindset was like, ‘I’m living my dream here!’ so I didn’t have aspirations of going to Hollywood .... nothin against guys who do - jury’s still out on whether it worked for @TheRock or not. He’s a C-lister.”Taker cracking jokes killed us 😂FULL: youtu.be/PRgGXW7SEuI https://t.co/FNhdFhBnKu Hahaha one of the many reasons I love my big brother, Take💀Great sense of humor. Absolute beast in the ring and the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle and grace our squared circle. An honor to get my ass kicked by him over the years 🙏🏾💪🏾 Hahaha one of the many reasons I love my big brother, Take💀

Great sense of humor. Absolute beast in the ring and the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle and grace our squared circle. An honor to get my ass kicked by him over the years 🙏🏾💪🏾

#CList4L😂 twitter.com/RobbieBarstool…

With The Undertaker now retired and Rock busy with his Hollywood endeavors, the chance to see the two legends back together seems like a distant dream. However, with WrestleMania season approaching, a Hall of Fame induction could certainly be a joy for fans.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh