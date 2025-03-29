The Rock issues an apology

The Rock has now taken to social media to apologize for a scary incident and reveal what transpired.

The Rock posted a caption saying that he was sorry to all the players in the UFL and was sad that he could not be in Texas for the opening of Season 2 of the league.

"Super bummed I can’t be in Texas but so grateful we were able to land the plane safely. So sorry to our @UFL fans, players, coaches, staff and our teams at @foxsports @espn I’m not there. Let’s have a great season 2 opening weekend, have fun, and ball out."

In the video he posted, he continued apologizing and explaining the situation. He said that he knew he wanted to be there for his fans and players, but unfortunately, he could not make it due to issues with his plane.

"I'm here back home in Hawaii, and I was scheduled right now to be in Houston, Texas. Right now at this very moment I was going to be on the field at Houston, Texas, hyping up the crowd, getting them ready with electricity and mana and energy as we kick out our UFC Season 2."

The star continued to apologize, letting everyone know how sorry he was. He hoped they could all take the opportunity and make the best of the weekend.

"I want to take a moment to apologise to all of our UFL fans, our UFL universe that we continue to build, our UFL players. My players man, I apologise to the players, I apologise to the coaches, the staff, to everybody. It's been a big kickoff weekend and I've been looking forward to this since last season ended. I'm so sorry I can't be there with you guys."

The Rock has taken part in a huge turn before WrestleMania

The Rock is part of one of the biggest storylines heading into WrestleMania, as he has helped John Cena to turn.

After Cody Rhodes turned him down at Elimination Chamber, he signaled to Cena to attack him, and for the first time in over two decades, Cena turned heel. He attacked Rhodes, siding with the Rock.

The star will battle Rhodes at WrestleMania. It remains to be seen what happens and what role the Final Boss will play in that encounter when the two of them face off.

