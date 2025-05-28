The Rock didn't know popular star worked in WWE; mistook him for Make-A-Wish kid

The Rock once failed to recognize a popular WWE star backstage when he returned in 2011. It was a hilarious story, wherein The Final Boss thought his colleague was a kid from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Hornswoggle was with WWE for a decade and was very popular among kids during the PG Era. He went from being a leprechaun named "Little Ba***rd" to becoming part of D-Generation X and the ba***rd son of Vince McMahon. He even won the original Cruiserweight Championship in 2007.

In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle shared a story of how he met The Rock. They were backstage in the Gorilla Position when he tried to shake hands with The Great One. However, the iconic WWE Superstar thought he was just a kid who had been granted his wish to tour backstage.

"So I am in a suit, a legit suit, not my leprechaun outfit, with my gear bag, and I’m gonna meet him behind the curtain as he comes through. In my mind, 'Best friends, I see my buddy Dwayne come back through. Oh boy, here we go!' I say, 'Hey, man, thank you so much for coming back. Thanks for what you’re gonna do for WrestleMania and what you’re gonna do for the company, and just glad to have you back. Good to meet you. My name is Dylan.' He extends his arm out, goes, 'Did you have a good time tonight buddy?' Taps me on the shoulder, leaves. I go, 'Oh no, he doesn’t realize I work here,'" Hornswoggle said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Hornswoggle added that he told Kofi Kingston about it, but instead of showing him support, he texted the entire locker room. Big Show even called The Rock to ask about what happened and confirmed that he thought Hornswoggle was a Make-A-Wish kid.

Update on The Rock following WrestleMania 42 location change

One of the most surprising news of the month is WrestleMania 42 getting relocated out of New Orleans. It's expected that WWE will hold it in Las Vegas next year, while The Big Easy will get Money in the Bank 2026 and a future WrestleMania.

According to PWInsider (H/T: Cultaholic), some people within the company joked that another thing connected to The Rock went sideways. The Final Boss made the announcement in the first place back in February, but it has been canceled.

The same can be said about The Rock's involvement in the WrestleMania 41 build, only for him to be absent on the biggest show of the year.

