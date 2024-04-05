The Rock left embarrassed after little girl publicly roasts him, reminds him Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble [WATCH]

A little girl roasted The Rock at tonight's WWE World event ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Rock was quite late at tonight's WWE World event and fans weren't happy one bit. He then cut a promo praising himself and this didn't sit well with one particular fan who was a massive Cody Rhodes supporter.

When The Great One tried to have a dialogue with the girl, she said the following:

"You didn't win the Royal Rumble, Cody did."

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes did win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match but ended up giving up his WrestleMania XL spot in a bizarre decision. He later changed his mind and took back his shot against Roman Reigns, leaving The Rock enraged.

The rivalry reached a boiling point soon after with the former WWE Champion beating the tar out of The American Nightmare on last week's episode of RAW. The attack left Cody a bloody mess.

On the go-home show of RAW for WrestleMania XL, the same story repeated as The Bloodline beat up both Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Fans are gunning for Rhodes to finally overcome the odds and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows.

Will The Bloodline manage to defeat Rhodes and Rollins on Night 1? Share your predictions by clicking on the discuss button.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE