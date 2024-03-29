The Rock likened to Brock Lesnar in current WWE administration - Reports 

The Rock is having the time of his life in WWE. Once again portraying the character of the heel, Dwayne Johnson is undoubtedly one of the reasons the WWE Universe is tuning in every week. After all, The Brahma Bull has done an incredible job as "The Final Boss", and this is portrayed in his incredible segments. Segments, that can only be described as non-PG.

As per several reports, this hasn't gone down well with several superstars in the locker room, raising questions about favoritism towards The Rock. Couple that with his most recent segment, which involved him attacking Cody Rhodes and leaving him bloody, and the questions about favoritism become more and more frequent. Well, this could have a lot to do with the fact that The People's Champ has a lot of power within the company now.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock has been given leeway to do as he pleases with his angles. He even makes comparisons between Johnson and former 10-time World Champion Brock Lesnar. Meltzer suggests that the former has a lot more power than the latter, who was also given a lot of freedom back when Vince McMahon was in charge.

"As far as what it all means, we were told that Dwayne Johnson as always will get to do pretty much what he wants. The further he pushes, it’s likely the further at least some of the top stars can with language. With blood, the key is that this is no longer Vince McMahon’s company. We were told that going forward it will be used very rarely. There are no plans to turn it into AEW where it’s used more liberally. But if Johnson wants it in his angle, he’s like Lesnar in the Vince administration and has more power than Lesnar had then, and he’s going to be able to do what he wants in his angles and matches," wrote Meltzer. [H/T: No.DQ]

In some ways, there are similarities between the two. When Brock Lesnar returned to WWE, he was given certain privileges that other WWE superstars didn't have. But, at the end of the day, The Rock having the license to do as he pleases shouldn't be surprising, especially considering his role with TKO Group.

The Rock will be looking to put an end to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

If his attack on RAW wasn't enough of a message, then The Rock will have big plans for WrestleMania 40. As things stand, he and his cousin, Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night 1 at The Show of Shows. And, the only thing that will be on The Final Boss' mind is victory.

Should he and Reigns come out victorious, Bloodline rules will come into effect on Night 2 of WrestleMania. This means that The American Nightmare can do nothing if The Bloodline interferes in his match with The Tribal Chief. The perfect scenario for The Bloodline, that Rhodes will be hoping to avoid.

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say that The Brahma Bull will be out to ruin Rhodes come WrestleMania. Hopefully, both Cody and Rollins have what it takes to withstand the onslaught of The Bloodline on Night 1.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Should The Rock be forced to follow WWE's PG guidelines? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion