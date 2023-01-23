The Rock 'likes' interesting tweet predicting WWE's future

WWE legend The Rock recently liked an interesting prediction about WWE's Executive Chairman, Vince McMahon.

The 77-year-old made his surprise return to WWE as executive chairman and took over the helm from his daughter Stephanie McMahon. Now that Vince is back, many fans are predicting that a WWE sale is imminent.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo recently discussed the company's future and the latter made a big prediction about the same. Salcedo predicted that McMahon would 'force' the sale of WWE soon.

The tweet came to the notice of former WWE Champion The Rock, and he seemed convinced enough to hit a 'like' on the tweet.

Check out Salcedo's original tweet and a screengrab of the like below:

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo My Vince McMahon prediction I made two weeks ago hahahahhahaha My Vince McMahon prediction I made two weeks ago hahahahhahaha 🔮 https://t.co/MUwcFjqKTo

How did fans react to The Rock liking a tweet predicting WWE's future?

Fans rushed to the reply section of Salcedo's tweet with their reactions to the screenshot. Here are some of the most notable responses:

As per a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp, Triple H assured the WWE locker room that Vince was not going to interfere with the creative process.

"What calmed many talent’s concerns, was Triple H stating that none of what is going on with Vince McMahon will change the creative process he has in place, or the team that helps put it together. Triple H did keep it open and say that anything could change, but right now Vince McMahon defers final creative to Triple H. Triple H also said that while he and Vince McMahon may have discussions, he makes the final call." [H/T Wrestling Junkie]

Only time will tell if Vince McMahon ends up selling the Stamford-based promotion and how it will affect the global media conglomerate. WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world today and boasts more than a billion fans on its combined social media platforms.

What do you think about The Rock liking Denise Salcedo's prediction? Do you share his sentiments as well?

