The Rock has a major reason to turn on Roman Reigns, says WWE Hall of Famer, heading into WrestleMania 41

The Rock made a shocking statement at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, and Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen. Recently, Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley said The Final Boss has a major reason to turn on The Original Tribal Chief heading into this year's WrestleMania.

Last year, Roman Reigns and The Rock teamed up at WrestleMania in the City of Brotherly Love to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. During the match, Reigns accidentally hit The Rock with a Spear. However, the two were able to secure the win heading into the event's second night.

Speaking on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel, the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion sat down with Rhyno and reviewed Spears from different wrestlers. During this, Dudley stated that The Final Boss has a major reason to turn on The Original Tribal Chief, as he thinks the Spear at last year's event was intentional, and The Rock can come back to that whenever he wants to.

"You know this could be a setup for this year's WrestleMania. I mean, you never know. Listen, The Rock can always go back to this clip and say, 'the reason why I hit you, or the reason why I turned on you because of what you did at WrestleMania, Roman. Don't think that I forgot.'" [From 08:22 to 08:35]

Check out the video below:

The Rock and Roman Reigns are yet to cross paths in WWE as rivals

Earlier this year, The Rock returned to WWE and crowned Roman Reigns as the only Tribal Chief in the Stamford-based promotion when Reigns won the Ula Fala back from Solo Sikoa on RAW's Netflix debut.

After the event, The Original Tribal Chief entered the Men's Royal Rumble match only to lose and got written off from television when Seth Rollins attacked him outside the ring and stomped his head onto steel steps.

Meanwhile, John Cena sold his soul to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, and the monstrous duo has set their eyes on Cody Rhodes and his Undisputed Title heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

