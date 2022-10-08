The Rock makes a big announcement regarding potential presidential plans 

The Rock had been seriously considering running for President, especially after a poll showed that 46% of adults in the USA would support him in his campaign. However, the WWE legend recently revealed that the run for president is "off the table."

He cited his responsibilities as a father as the primary reason for backing out of his original plans. The Rock further elaborated that a run for the Presidency would take a great chunk of time out of his life, not allowing him to spend more time with his daughter.

Speaking in an interview with Tracy Smith on CBS News Sunday Morning, The Great One broke the news:

"[Running for president is] off the table. Yes. It is off the table," The Rock said. "I will say this because it requires the B-Side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. That's the most important thing to me is being a daddy. Number 1. Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughter's life because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years. My first daughter's growing up in this critical age, at this critical time in her life and that's what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughter. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the number one thing I wanna be is a daddy. Yeah. That's it."

This doesn't, however, mean that a WWE return is off the table for The Rock

The Great One is rumored to return next year to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. While there isn't any substantial proof hinting towards his comeback, the former WWE Champion would be the perfect opponent for The Tribal Chief.

Given the familial ties and Roman's strong emphasis on being the Head of the Table, the dream feud has been building on the backburner ever since Reigns returned in 2020. Fan theories have also fed into the speculation with the road to WrestleMania just less than 3 months away.

Roman has held the Universal Championship for over two years now and also has the WWE title strapped firmly around his waist. It remains to be seen how much things will change by the time we get to WrestleMania 39.

